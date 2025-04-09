Schools likely to go on early summer vacations in Punjab amid heatwave

LAHORE – The schools and other educational institutions are likely to go on early summer vacations in Punjab due to increase in the intensity of heatwave.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab, suggested early summer holidays in schools due to increase in the intensity of heatwave across Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that due to the intense heat and the risk of a heatwave, the PDMA (Punjab) issued a notice to the Department of School Education, Higher Education and commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province.

In a letter sent by PDMA’s Director General Irfan Ali Kathia to various departments, it was stated that the school hours should be adjusted, and in case of extreme heat, the summer holidays should be announced early.

The letter further stated that during the extreme heat, schools and colleges should ensure the continuous availability of clean and cold drinking water.

The students should be clearly instructed to wear light and loose clothing, and an immediate ban should be imposed on outdoor activities. Similarly, the ventilation of classrooms, fans and cooling systems should remain functional.

The PDMA also mentioned in its letter that first aid counters should be established in schools, and trained staff should be assigned to manage heatwave-related issues.

The continuous communication should be maintained with the District Disaster Management Authorities to ensure timely transmission of information.