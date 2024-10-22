Who is behind Minahil Malik leaked viral videos?

LAHORE – TikTok star Minahil Malik fell victim to another video leak scandal as an alleged clip of the social media star surfaced online and even appeared in top trends, and it sparked a new buzz among online community members.

As the clip and its snippets were all over the internet, Minahil appeared in a video to address the scandal. After initial greetings, Ms Malik clarified that viral videos are fake, and that she initiated legal inquiry with FIA against the individual responsible.

The TikTok star shared her ordeal, saying the family is facing tough time and experiencing a lot of stress. As the clip sparked concerns among the fans and fellow content creators, Minahil has not nominated any friend or acquaintance.

As the viral clip divided the internet, some users raised voices for privacy breach while others speculated that the situation could be a publicity stunt. Despite the swirling rumors, Malik has firmly denied the authenticity of the videos and is pursuing legal action.

Several Pakistani TikTokers including Hareem Shah, Aliza Sehar, Ayesha Akram, and others faced similar controversies in recent years, with fans calling for stern legislation to curb such incidents.