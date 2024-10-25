10 Frontier Constabulary troops martyred in D.I Khan terror attack

PESHAWAR – A tragic incident reported from northwestern Pakistan where ten soldiers from the Frontier Constabulary (FC) embraced martyrdom while bravely defending their homeland during night assault by militants in Dera Ismail Khan.

Interior Ministry spokesperson confirmed the death of brave sons of soil who resisted attack. The spokesperson reported that during the fierce combat, ten soldiers lost their lives and three others were injured.

Six of the fallen heroes were from restive South Waziristan, while four were from Karak. Officials paid tribute to their commitment to eradicating terrorism and establishing peace, saying their ultimate sacrifice strengthens nation’s resolve.

Pakistan, a country of over 242 million, is facing a surge in militant violence, with hundreds killed and scores injured in 2024, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain worst-hit regions.

The government blames TTP for attacks from Afghanistan, while other splinter groups also pose major threat in Pakistan.