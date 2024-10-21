AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Minahil Malik’s alleged private video with friend leaked; TikTok users react

Minahil Maliks Alleged Private Video With Friend Leaked Tiktok Users React
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Minahil Malik’s alleged obscene video with a friend went viral online and is doing rounds on social sites.

The leaked clip was shared by different social media accounts, igniting wave of criticism against the social media star. The clip allegedly depicts Minahil Malik in intimate moments with friend, leading to trolling and harassment from users online.

The leaked clips show Minhal having intimate moments with a friend who is allegedly a friend of TikToker. It was also shared several YouTubers on their pages amid the frenzy.

Minahil Maliks Alleged Private Video With Friend Leaked Tiktok Users React

The clip sparked widespread reactions from fans, especially on TikTok and other platforms, disappointment over situation, while others speculate it could be a publicity stunt.

Amid viral clips, Malik has not shared rumors surrounding video leak, leaving her millions of followers eagerly awaiting her response.

TikToker Hareem Shah’s obscene video leaked online

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Reham Khan asks Hania Aamir to prioritize career over marriage 

  • Pakistan

IHC moved seeking access of Imran Khan’s personal physician at Adiala jail

  • Pakistan

Bushra Bibi’s daughters seek court help to meet her at Adiala jail

  • Pakistan

26th Constitutional amendment: Justice Mansoor, Justice Ayesha make interesting remarks

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer