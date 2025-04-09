Unique, Dar-e-Arqam School among 120 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 120 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 32 buildings in Johar Town, 40 in Gulberg and Faisal Townan , 25 in Shadman and Gujjarpura, and 23 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, Dar-e-Arqam School, Dignity Public School, The Galaxy Group of Schools, Lecole School, an academy, private hospitals, workshops, grocery stores, restaurants, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were issued to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.