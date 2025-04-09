Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD – As pollination season nears end, the pollen concentrations continue to decrease in Islamabad’s different areas.

Health experts have advised necessary precautions as the pollen concentration is still high enough to put the health of allergy patients at risk.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded at 715, per cubic meter of air.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 287 and in the E-8 sector it was 269. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 209.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 610 (high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 22 (moderate), Grasses 31 (high), Alternaria 39 (low), Pines 15 (high), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).