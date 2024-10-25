Kisan Tractor Scheme Draw Results Latest Update here

Balloting for Chief Minister Green Tractor Scheme or Kisan Tractor Scheme was slated to be held today on October 25, 2024 Friday but sources claimed that balloting was deferred until the end of this month.

As all eyes were on the balloting for Green Tractor Scheme, it got postponed and the new date is said to be November 1, 2024. Farmers across Punjab were eagerly awaiting the selection of 9,500 beneficiaries for the tractor subsidy program, which aims to support agricultural production through Punjab CM financial assistance.

Kisan Tractor Scheme Balloting Results

Over 150,000 people in Punjab applied for Kisan Tractor Scheme as CM Maryam Nawaz led government offers subsidy of Rs10lac to selected farmers, highlighting its significance in enhancing agricultural practices across the region known for agriculture.

The government assured that Kisan Tractor Scheme draw will be held transparently once rescheduled, ensuring opportunity for all applicants. Meanwhile, the provincial government remains under pressure to resolve the situation and provide clarity on when the balloting will take place.

Farmers hope that the delay will be short-lived, allowing them to benefit from this vital initiative soon. The initiative aimed to subsidize the cost of modern tractors, and to encourage promote the latest farming technologies, and enhance crop yields.

Green Tractor Scheme speaks of strategic effort toward sustainable future for the agricultural sector. Future sections will detail its components, implementation, and anticipated outcomes.

CM Maryam Nawaz mentioned soft loans for increased crops as she stressed need to complete the first phase of the scheme within a year and confirmed eligibility for farmers with land holdings of six to 50 acres. Furthermore, CM also approved a high-tech mechanization program for local and international collaboration on agricultural equipment, along with an oilseed promotion initiative.

The government earmarked Rs400 billion Kissan Package for farmers, for improving agricultural productivity and prosperity.