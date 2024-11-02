MDCAT 2024 Toppers reveal receiving ‘Leaked Exam Paper’ via WhatsApp before entry test

ISLAMABAD – The investigations into MDCAT Paper Leak further deepen as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) grilled nearly a hundred students who topped the exam.

Cyber Crime Circle started an investigation into the suspected leakage of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MD CAT) paper, and in first phase, 96 students appeared before the FIA for questioning.

During the interrogation, several students mentioned receiving a similar paper via WhatsApp a day before the examination, and some provided contact details for individuals believed to be involved in the leak.

So far, only a little information about the alleged leakage emerged, as the agency plans to further advance its investigation as more student statements will be recorded in days to come.

The situation raised serious concerns regarding exam integrity, prompting authorities to take swift action. The investigation continues as the FIA seeks to unravel the full scope of this scandal.

Amid the paper leak scandal, Sindh High Court ordered a retake of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) within four weeks due to a compromised testing process.

The exam will be conducted simultaneously by IBA Karachi and IBA Sukkur, and no additional fees will be charged to students. The court’s decision followed a probe committee’s findings that a significant portion of the test questions had been leaked via WhatsApp prior to the exam, involving over 42 staff members in the preparation process.

The court stressed that the upcoming MDCAT must adhere to guidelines from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and ensure fairness among candidates from different educational backgrounds. Vigilance committees are directed to oversee the retake and directed the PMDC to revise regulations to prevent discrimination between public and private universities.