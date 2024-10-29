IHC orders retake of MDCAT 2024 in Islamabad, AJK

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the retake of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the order while accepting the petitions filed by the students over alleged irregularities and out of syllabus questions in the test.

The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University conducted the MDCAT 2024 in September 2024 in Islamabad and AJK.

The test is a crucial part of the admissions process for undergraduate medical and dental studies in the South Asian country.

MDCAT is designed to evaluate the problem solving, critical thinking, and knowledge of natural, behavioral, and social sciences concepts and principles of a candidate required to the study of medicine.

The development comes days after Sindh High Court ordered to re-conduct MDCAT within four weeks amid controversies surrounding the recent examination for admission in MBBS and BDS.

MDCAT for the 2024-25 academic year, organized by Dow University of Health Sciences, faced widespread criticism from parents, who accused the varsity administration of unprofessional conduct in managing the event.

Students and parents had called on the Sindh government to take immediate action against the university due to ongoing allegations of malpractice and mismanagement, marking the third consecutive year that Dow University has overseen the MDCAT.