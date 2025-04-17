Unique School, Chai Studio among 113 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 113 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 14 buildings in Johar Town, 66 in Shadman, New Muslim Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shadbagh, and 33 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, Step School, The Candour School, Yousaf School System, Chai Studio, MarketPro, Fire Cheeza, Burger Mart, Funcarian, Pak Hospital, CDC Care Diagnostic Centre, saloon, workshops, grocery stores, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.