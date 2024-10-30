Update on MDCAT 2024 retake date in Sindh, Islamabad

KARACHI – MBBS and BDS aspirants in Sindh and Islamabad region are now waiting for the announcement of a date for retake of the MDCAT 2024 as previous test was declared invalid by courts.

Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Dow University to reconduct the MDCAT after it approved petitions filed by students and their parents over alleged irregularities, mismanagement and paper leak.

The high court directed the authorities to conduct the test for admissions in MBBS and BDS within four weeks of the order.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also issued nearly an identical verdict, ordering the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University to hold retake of MDCAT in Islamabad and Azad Kasmir.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir ordered that the candidates can choose between the MDCAT retake and the marks they obtained in the previous test held in September.

The test is a crucial part of the admissions process for undergraduate medical and dental studies in the South Asian country.

MDCAT is designed to evaluate the problem solving, critical thinking, and knowledge of natural, behavioral, and social sciences concepts and principles of a candidate required to the study of medicine.

Update on MDCAT 2024 Retake Date in Sindh

As the Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the holding of the MDCAT retake within four weeks, the test can be held any date before November 23 when the deadline given by the court ends.

The university will announce the official date for the MDCAT retake if it decides not to challenge the SHC ruling.

MDCAT 2024 Retake Date in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir

The IHC issued the order on October 29, a day earlier. The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University is yet to take a decision on the retake date.