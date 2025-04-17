PM decides to fully digitize Pakistan economy, forms working group

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday decided to fully digitize Pakistan economy and directed the relevant ministries and institutions to accelerate efforts in this regard.

The PM emphasized that economic improvement and the elimination of the informal and parallel economy are key components of the government’s reform agenda.

The PM’s Office said that a high-level review meeting on the digitization of the economy was held in Islamabad, with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting was briefed that, under the PM’s directive, the recent Ramadan relief package was successfully delivered entirely through a digital system. Updates were also shared on ongoing and future steps being taken to digitize the economy.

It was further informed that an ICT application has been launched in Islamabad, providing access to over 150 government services.

The officials also reported a significant increase in transaction volumes through the Raast gateway. The government, in collaboration with the State Bank, is expediting measures to expand its usage for routine transactions.

The forum was briefed on a five-point government strategy, which includes ensuring digital collection of payments and incentivizing businesses and consumers to opt for digital transactions over cash. Various facilities will be provided to encourage this transition.

The PM office also said that all government payments including salaries and billing are now being processed through digital systems. The plans for a comprehensive awareness campaign and real-time data monitoring were also discussed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the successful implementation of the digital wallet system for distributing the Ramadan package and instructed that the similar models be expanded to other sectors.

He reiterated that improving the national economy and eliminating the informal economy are central to the government’s reform efforts. “We are integrating reforms at the institutional level to ensure sustainable and long-term change. We are modernizing the system to pave the way for Pakistan’s development,” he said.

The PM directed the immediate formation of a dedicated working group to oversee and implement all digitization initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad and other senior officials.