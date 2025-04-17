Punjab makes rainwater harvesting mandatory for new projects

LAHORE – The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made rainwater harvesting systems mandatory for projects requiring environmental approvals.

As per the executive order issued by EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh, incorporation of rainwater harvesting system in designs is mandatory for approval of 23 projects.

The move is aimed at ensuring optimal usage of rainwater to reduce stress on surface and ground water.

Punjab has experienced 42 per cent below-normal rainfall from 1st September 2024 to 15th January 2025, leading to mild to moderate drought conditions.

The EPA has already taken measures for water conservation including closure of all illegal/unapproved car wash/service stations, mandatory installation of carwash wastewater recycling system and channels at car wash stations and ban on use of oil washing of vehicles.

Ban has also been imposed on washing of cars through use of hose pipes in the houses, flood irrigation of lawns, gardens, golf courses and greenbelts, use of groundwater in construction activities, establishment of new car wash stations, usage of hose pipes in all the government offices, buildings, residences for car wash.

Approval of 23 projects required installation of rainwater harvesting system for water conservation and protection of surface and groundwater. These include controlled poultry farms, hatchery, livestock, stud and fish farms, petroleum refineries, textile Industry (spinning, weaving units, dying and printing etc), apparel including garments and leather stitching units, food processing industries including beverages, milk and dairy products, flour mill, rice mills, edible oils, fats and vegetable ghee and feed mills, petrol and CNG stations, cement plants, sugar mills and distilleries, chemical manufacturing units, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetic, paper and paperboard, paper pulping, paints and dyes, pesticides and fertilizer manufacturing units, tannery and leather units, ceramics and glass units and automobile.