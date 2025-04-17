Punjab collects Rs1.58 billion in single day through e-Abiana

LAHORE – Irrigation Revenue Collection System (e-Abiana) has achieved a milestone by collecting a record Rs1.58 billion in a single day (April 15, 2025) under Kharif Abiana charges.

The Punjab Irrigation Department developed the system in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in 2020 to ensure transparency and efficiency in revenue collection.

It was informed in a meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. Director Ali Raza Kheiri, Joint Director Usman Waheed, Program Manager Shehbaz Ahmad, and others attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that a total of Rs4.64 billion has been collected for the Kharif 2024 season so far. Out of this, Rs2.80 billion has been received via Irrigation Revenue Collection Application by Lumberdars and Revenue Patwaris since January 2025 alone—highlighting the system’s seamless integration at the grassroots level.

The system also saw a major upgrade in 2024 with the introduction of Crop-Based Billing Rates, replacing the previous flat per-acre charges. As a result, 3.6 million bills were generated for the Kharif 2024 season.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Irrigation Revenue Collection System is designed to digitize and streamline farmers’ records and billing, ensuring timely and transparent payments. It empowers farmers with accurate, accessible billing and supports better governance through data transparency.”

He further stated that since the launch of the system in December 2020, PITB has generated over 12.5 million bills, with a total recovery of Rs8.34 billion. This achievement stands as a testament to the e-Governance vision of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and the technological expertise of PITB, paving the way for a more transparent and efficient revenue system in Punjab’s Irrigation Sector.