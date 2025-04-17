AGL63.64▼ -1.44 (-0.02%)AIRLINK183.77▲ 6.32 (0.04%)BOP11.26▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY8.53▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML43.19▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC125.87▲ 2.61 (0.02%)FCCL46.17▲ 1.19 (0.03%)FFL15.75▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC143.44▲ 1.56 (0.01%)HUMNL13▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.77▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)MLCF64.57▲ 3.81 (0.06%)NBP85.48▲ 4.2 (0.05%)OGDC214.08▲ 2.38 (0.01%)PAEL47.02▲ 0.53 (0.01%)PIBTL10.43▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL171.74▲ 2.06 (0.01%)PRL34.52▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC22.39▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL92.91▼ -1.1 (-0.01%)TELE7.28▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.73▲ 0.71 (0.02%)TPLP10.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG66.65▲ 0.69 (0.01%)UNITY27.79▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Karachi restricts Heavy Vehicles during Peak Hours amid surge in accidents

KARACHI – Authorities in Karachi restricted heavy vehicles during Peak Hours to curb growing accidents in the port city.

In decisive move to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion, Commissioner of Karachi has imposed Section 144, restricting entry of heavy vehicles into city during daytime hours.

As per the recent notification issued on recommendation of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, the entry of heavy transport vehicles — including construction-related dumper trucks will be prohibited within city limits from 6:00 in morning to 10:00 in night.

The new ruled aims to end rising number of traffic accidents caused by heavy vehicles operating during peak hours. Despite general ban, the notification outlines specific routes where heavy vehicles will still be allowed to operate during the restricted period.

Route for Heavy Traffic in Karachi

  • Super Highway to New Karachi Industrial Area via Slip Road

  • National Highway to Godam Chowrangi through Manzar Petrol Pump, Younus Chowrangi, and Jam Sadiq

  • Northern Bypass to Paracha Chowk, State Avenue, Siemens Chowrangi, and Gulbai

 

Authorities have emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategy to enhance traffic management across Karachi. Traffic police will be deployed at key entry points to ensure strict enforcement of the new rules.

Residents welcomed the decision, expressing hope that it will bring much-needed relief to the city’s congested roads. Meanwhile, transporters are being urged to adjust their schedules accordingly to avoid penalties.

Timings for dumpers’ entry into Karachi announced  

Web Desk (Lahore)

