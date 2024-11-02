Pak Security Forces gun down four militants in Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces eliminated four terrorists in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said.

ISPR shared details of operation which was conducted on intelligence reports regarding militant activity in the region. Armed forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in gunfire.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that a follow-up sanitization operation is ongoing to identify and neutralize any remaining threats in the area. The military has reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

This operation follows another recent action in Bannu district on October 30, where security forces targeted an outlawed group, killing eight terrorists. Tragically, this operation also resulted in the loss of Major Atif Khalil and two soldiers during intense gunfire.

Pakistani Armed Forces remain resolute in its fight against terrorism, aiming to secure peace and stability in the region.