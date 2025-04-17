PIA ticket prices update for Lahore to Baku direct flights – April 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to resume direct flights to Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, from Lahore, starting from April 20.

The national carrier made the announcement in this regard earlier this month. It announced that it was resuming flights to Baku directly from Lahore with connections from Karachi and beyond.

The airline said the flights will be restarted from April 20 and it could be beneficial for tourists who find Baku attractive and economical destination.

It will operate two flights on Wednesdays and Sundays in a week.

Lahore to Baku Ticket Prices

The prices for the Lahore to Baku flights are available on official website of PIA. As of April 17, the ticket prices available for the running month show the costliest ticket at Rs388,032.

However, the cheapest ticket for Lahore to Baku PIA flight is available for Rs95,903 for April 27.

The prices can vary depending on the availability of seats.

It is to be highlighted that the national carrier is resuming flights to both national and international destinations. Recently it announced to resume flights to Skardu from Lahore, Islamabad , Karachi and even Dubai.

PIA has already resumed flights to Europe and the carrier operates two weekly flights to Paris from Islamabad. Recently, it was also announced that the airline achieved an operating profit of PKR9.3 billion and Net Profit of PKR 26.2 billion (after deferred tax adjustment).