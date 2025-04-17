Imran Khan’s Sisters, Omar Ayub among PTI leaders arrested outside Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI –In a dramatic turn of events, several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Imran Khan’s sisters and party stalwart Omar Ayub Khan, were arrested by Rawalpindi police on Wednesday.

The arrests took place outside Adiala Jail as the leaders attempted to meet incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan. According to sources, a brief altercation ensued between the visiting delegation and the police present at the site, leading to the detentions.

The arrested individuals were promptly taken away in a prisoner van and shifted to an undisclosed location as further legal proceedings are reported to be underway.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns among PTI supporters and raised tensions within the party’s ranks, who view the move as a continuation of political victimization.

