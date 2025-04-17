Hungary announces 400 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – Hungary on Thursday announced 400 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students while several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation.

At a joint press conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Hungarian Foreign Minister on his second visit to Pakistan. He said this visit would further strengthen decades-long relations between the two nations.

Describing Hungary as a “positive and beneficial friend” to Pakistan, Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties. He highlighted Hungary’s contribution to Pakistan’s industrial sector through partnerships like the Mughal Group, stating that over 100 individuals have showcased their skills in the trade and industry sectors with Hungary’s support.

The FM announced that Pakistan and Hungary had just signed multiple MoUs, with a focus on deepening cooperation in trade and industry. The two sides also held discussions on the situation in Gaza.

Speaking about regional challenges, Dar said he briefed his Hungarian counterpart on the security concerns Pakistan faces from Afghanistan. He also mentioned the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Pakistan and Afghanistan, pointing out Hungary’s positive response on this matter.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, addressing the media, stated that diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Hungary have reached the 60-year milestone. He stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors including trade, industry, and culture, noting several commonalities between the two nations.

He affirmed Hungary’s understanding of the challenges Pakistan faces from across the Afghan border and expressed support for Pakistan’s efforts toward regional peace. “We see Pakistan as a good friend working for stability in the region,” he said.

Commenting on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Szijjártó said that both Hungary and Pakistan desire peace in that region as well. He criticized certain European countries for not supporting a resolution to the ongoing war.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister officially announced that 400 fully funded scholarships would be offered to Pakistani students. He noted that Hungary has already received nearly 1,700 applications from Pakistan.