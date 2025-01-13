Maskan-e-Ravi ‘Zahra Homes’ Scheme launched by Punjab CM for 3-Marla Plots

LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out Zahra Homes, offering Free houses to those who cannot afford housing amid skyrocketing prices.

Punjab CM offered 3-marla plots to deserving individuals, with opening of the Maskan-e-Ravi ‘Zahra Homes’ in Kala Shah Kaku, where CM Maryam Nawaz visited project site for detailed inspection. The initiative is part of government’s efforts to provide affordable housing to marginalized communities.

Over 100 families got allotment letters of new homes. At the occasion, she expressed satisfaction with the project, praising quality of construction and the amenities available at the plot sites.

The Maskan-e-Zahra project includes construction of 100 homes in Mohalla Nehra Pur, located along Kala Khatta Road in the provincial capital. These 3-Marla homes covered 400 square feet, and is equipped with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a courtyard, offering a comfortable living space.

Punjab CM earlier briefed people on the project, which aims to uplift the living standards of disadvantaged groups in the region.

At the event, Punjab’s CM vowed to end housing shortage affecting over 2.2 million people in the region. She also pledged to provide land for the landless poor, and emphasized the importance of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for police officers and her own performance.

She highlighted the success of various initiatives, including Kisan and Livestock Cards for farmers, scholarships for 30,000 students, and ongoing infrastructure projects like 400 new roads and 25 electric buses in the province. She also stressed reforms in health and cleanliness.