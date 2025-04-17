AGL63.64▼ -1.44 (-0.02%)AIRLINK183.77▲ 6.32 (0.04%)BOP11.26▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY8.53▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML43.19▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC125.87▲ 2.61 (0.02%)FCCL46.17▲ 1.19 (0.03%)FFL15.75▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC143.44▲ 1.56 (0.01%)HUMNL13▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.77▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)MLCF64.57▲ 3.81 (0.06%)NBP85.48▲ 4.2 (0.05%)OGDC214.08▲ 2.38 (0.01%)PAEL47.02▲ 0.53 (0.01%)PIBTL10.43▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL171.74▲ 2.06 (0.01%)PRL34.52▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC22.39▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL92.91▼ -1.1 (-0.01%)TELE7.28▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.73▲ 0.71 (0.02%)TPLP10.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG66.65▲ 0.69 (0.01%)UNITY27.79▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold Rates hit Rs3.5Lac Mark in Pakistan amid record buying; Full price list here

Gold Rates Hit Rs3 5lac Mark In Pakistan Amid Record Buying Full Price List Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed massive buying on April 17, 2025, with per tola hitting Rs3.5 lac.

Data shared by Saraffa Asssociation shows, price of 24-karat gold moving up by Rs2,000, reaching historic Rs350,000 per tola, whereas 10 grams rates moved up by Rs1,715 to Rs300,068.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold  Increase New Price
Gold (per tola) Rs2,000 Rs350,000
Gold (10 grams) Rs1,715 Rs300,068

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price
15-April Rs339,400
14-April Rs338,800
12-April Rs340,600
11-April Rs338,800
10-April Rs328,800
9-April Rs321,000
8-April Rs318,000

Silver prices remained steady, with the rate for 24-karat silver recorded at Rs3,401 per tola.

This domestic hike reflects developments in the international market, where gold prices increased by $19 per ounce, taking the global rate to $3,329. Analysts attribute the rally to ongoing economic uncertainties and increased investor interest in safe-haven assets like gold.

Market experts suggest that if global trends persist, gold prices in the local market may continue their upward trajectory in the coming days.

Latest Gold Rates

Gold Rates Hit Rs3 5lac Mark In Pakistan Amid Record Buying Full Price List Here

Gold prices in Pakistan increase by Rs8,600/tola to reach record high

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Imran Khan’s Sisters, Omar Ayub among PTI leaders arrested outside Adiala Jail

  • Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi restricts Heavy Vehicles during Peak Hours amid surge in accidents

  • Pakistan

Hungary announces 400 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students

  • Pakistan

PIA ticket prices update for Lahore to Baku direct flights – April 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer