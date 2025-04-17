Gold Rates hit Rs3.5Lac Mark in Pakistan amid record buying; Full price list here

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed massive buying on April 17, 2025, with per tola hitting Rs3.5 lac.

Data shared by Saraffa Asssociation shows, price of 24-karat gold moving up by Rs2,000, reaching historic Rs350,000 per tola, whereas 10 grams rates moved up by Rs1,715 to Rs300,068.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Increase New Price Gold (per tola) Rs2,000 Rs350,000 Gold (10 grams) Rs1,715 Rs300,068

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 15-April Rs339,400 14-April Rs338,800 12-April Rs340,600 11-April Rs338,800 10-April Rs328,800 9-April Rs321,000 8-April Rs318,000

Silver prices remained steady, with the rate for 24-karat silver recorded at Rs3,401 per tola.

This domestic hike reflects developments in the international market, where gold prices increased by $19 per ounce, taking the global rate to $3,329. Analysts attribute the rally to ongoing economic uncertainties and increased investor interest in safe-haven assets like gold.

Market experts suggest that if global trends persist, gold prices in the local market may continue their upward trajectory in the coming days.

Latest Gold Rates