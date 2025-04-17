Gold Rates hit Rs3.5Lac Mark in Pakistan amid record buying; Full price list here

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed massive buying on April 17, 2025, with per tola hitting Rs3.5 lac.
Data shared by Saraffa Asssociation shows, price of 24-karat gold moving up by Rs2,000, reaching historic Rs350,000 per tola, whereas 10 grams rates moved up by Rs1,715 to Rs300,068.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|Increase
|New Price
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs2,000
|Rs350,000
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs1,715
|Rs300,068
Gold Price This Week
|Dates
|Price
|15-April
|Rs339,400
|14-April
|Rs338,800
|12-April
|Rs340,600
|11-April
|Rs338,800
|10-April
|Rs328,800
|9-April
|Rs321,000
|8-April
|Rs318,000
Silver prices remained steady, with the rate for 24-karat silver recorded at Rs3,401 per tola.
This domestic hike reflects developments in the international market, where gold prices increased by $19 per ounce, taking the global rate to $3,329. Analysts attribute the rally to ongoing economic uncertainties and increased investor interest in safe-haven assets like gold.
Market experts suggest that if global trends persist, gold prices in the local market may continue their upward trajectory in the coming days.
