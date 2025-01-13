Four Year Installment Plans with Honda CD 70 in 2025

Bike prices continue to climb up amid increased import duties, depreciation of local currency and along with surge in raw materials price, bikes demand increased which further pushed prices up, and now entry-level bike of Honda CD 70.

Honda CD 70 remains among most selling bikes for those who value reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfort. From going to office on daily basis to inter-city travel, you’re commuting through busy city streets or cruising along scenic roads, Honda CD 70 offers smooth and enjoyable ride.

The bike was said to be underpowered – as compared to other models – but economy-wise, it still remains a decent option for anyone looking to own bike without having a hole in the pocket.

If you don't have the full amount at once, you can take easy installment plans with Faysal Bank and ride home your Honda CD 70 today. Visit your nearest Honda dealer now and experience the ride you can trust!

Honda CD 70 Monthly Installment 2025

Duration Monthly Installment 3 Months Rs. 56,666 6 Months Rs. 31,733 12 Months Rs. 17,567 24 Months Rs. 10,483 36 Months Rs. 8,122 48 Months Rs. 6,942

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Faysal Bank