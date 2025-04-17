Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more heavy rains, hailstorms predicted

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is predicted in most areas of Pakistan and hot in southern parts on Thursday night. However, rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are predicted at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Friday and the next two days, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heatwaves will continue to prevail in Sindh till April 18.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Friday, and 35°C and 37°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Friday, and 35°C and 37°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan and very hot in southern areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains and few hailstorms occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 21, Malam Jabba 06, Saidu Sharif 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 16, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 15), Rawalakot 13, Kotli 01

Punjab: Murree 14, Islamabad (Saidpur 09, Zero Point 06, Bokra 04, Golra 01), Mangla 09, Gujranwala 08, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07, Chaklala 06, Kachahri 04), Hafizabad 05, Narowal 03, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin 01

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 49°C. The maximum temperature in Sibbi, Padidan, Dadu and Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 47°C, Larkana at 46°C, and Khairpur, Mithi and sakrant at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.