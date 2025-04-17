Islamabad, Rawalpindi to hit by another Hailstorm? Latest Update here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday by heavy hailstorm, as residents faced massive blows due to damages occurred to cars, solar panels, and infrastructure. But it is not over yet, as Pakistan Meteorological Department shared fresh alert for another hailstorm in metropolis.

Amid the shock and fear, Met Office warned that similar hail may occur again in the coming days amid ongoing climate fluctuations. The exact date and time of such event has not been shared by Met Officials.

Experts said such extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to changing climate patterns. Amid the chaos, people even ternmed incident as sign of divine punishment.

PMD also cautioned residents about an impending heatwave expected to grip parts of the country in the coming days. Authorities urge citizens to take necessary precautions, stay updated with weather advisories, and avoid parking vehicles in open areas during severe weather alerts.

Islamabad HailStorm

How does hail form?

Climate change increase the frequency and intensity of hail in parts of the world. Warmer air holds more moisture and enhances atmospheric instability which are said to be key ingredients for hail-producing storms.

Climate change can also strengthen updrafts, which create large hailstones. While hail might decrease in hotter areas, some regions witness more mid- to large-sized hail in different time of the year.