Lahore to get dedicated lanes for bikers, cyclists

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched the pilot project of building dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore to improve traffic flow.

In the first phase, a four-kilometer-long lane will be built on both outer sides of Ferozepur Road from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge. Biker lanes will be 12 feet wide which will help ease the commute for citizens.

These lanes will be separated from main road by using curb stone and eco-friendly blue paint. LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the site to review the ground situation. He said that the purpose of building dedicated biker lanes was to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and the Project Director briefed the DG about the development works.

Later, Tahir Farooq visited Block B-3 in Gulberg to review ongoing sustainable development projects. He directed continuing the development work for ensuring timely completion of the project.