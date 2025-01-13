AGL37.57▲ 0.6 (0.02%)AIRLINK197.55▲ 7.91 (0.04%)BOP10.27▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY6.95▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.75▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML38.12▲ 0.72 (0.02%)DGKC100.22▲ 0.47 (0.00%)FCCL34.42▲ 0.28 (0.01%)FFL17.66▲ 0.57 (0.03%)HUBC127.73▲ 1.68 (0.01%)HUMNL13.83▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0.11 (0.02%)KOSM6.69▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.15▲ 0.87 (0.02%)NBP62.51▲ 1.52 (0.02%)OGDC224.91▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PAEL42.86▲ 1.12 (0.03%)PIBTL8.54▲ 0.13 (0.02%)PPL194.3▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL38.76▲ 1.42 (0.04%)PTC24.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL99.87▲ 5.33 (0.06%)TELE9.12▲ 0.46 (0.05%)TOMCL34.94▲ 0.41 (0.01%)TPLP12.96▲ 0.57 (0.05%)TREET22.93▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.1▲ 1.45 (0.02%)UNITY32.22▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Lahore to get dedicated lanes for bikers, cyclists

Lahore To Get Dedicated Bike Bicycle Tracks Under New Lda Project Details Inside
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched the pilot project of building dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore to improve traffic flow.

In the first phase, a four-kilometer-long lane will be built on both outer sides of Ferozepur Road from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge. Biker lanes will be 12 feet wide which will help ease the commute for citizens.

These lanes will be separated from main road by using curb stone and eco-friendly blue paint. LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the site to review the ground situation. He said that the purpose of building dedicated biker lanes was to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and the Project Director briefed the DG about the development works.

Later, Tahir Farooq visited Block B-3 in Gulberg to review ongoing sustainable development projects. He directed continuing the development work for ensuring timely completion of the project.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Lahore

20-year old woman gets injured in name of honor

  • Lahore

Illegal signboards, encroachments removed in LDA Avenue-I

  • Featured, Lahore

Punjab set to install water sprinklers to combat pollution in Lahore

  • Lahore

LDA retrieves state land in Babu Sabu, Subzazar Housing Scheme

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer