Man arrested for trying to obtain US visa for fake cancer treatment

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has arrested a man and his agent for attempting to obtain a US visa by presenting fake medical reports for cancer treatment.

The investigation agency took the action after it received a complaint from the US Consulate staff.

The arrested applicant has been identified as Raza Abbas, who hails from Sialkot, while travel agent named Amir Hamza is a resident of Karachi.

Raza Abbas submitted fake bank statements equivalent to Rs10 million to the consulate.

The other suspect submitted fake documents claiming to be the owner of a travel agency to the consulate.

The assistant of a laboratory provided him with media reports and hospital certificates for Rs30,000.

Raza Abbas’s application for a US visa had previously been rejected by the US Embassy. After the suspects were arrested, an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The US issues B2 visit visa for travelers seeking medical treatment. The applicants are required to provide US officials with a letter demonstrating their need for medical treatment in America.

Our Correspondent

