Punjab Wildlife Department new license fee to keep lions, tigers as pets

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made it mandatory to obtain a license from the Wildlife Department to keep big cats, including lion and tiger, as pets.

The development comes after the provincial cabinet approved amendments to the Department of Forests and Wildlife regulations for protection of wild animals.

Under the latest amendments, lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas and jaguars have been added to Schedule II of the Wildlife Act 1974 as earlier there was no law in this regard.

The amendment has made it illegal to keep these animals as pets. However a licence will be required to maintain these big cats in breeding farms.

The Punjab Wildlife Department will oversee the licencing process.

Wildlife Department License Fee for Big Cats January 2025

The department will receive a fee of Rs50,000 per animal for possession license for big cats in Punjab.

Earlier, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that there had been no legislation for the past 70 years regarding the keeping of these animals, leading to their presence in homes.

A strict ban has been imposed on displaying these animals on TikTok or other social media platforms. Violators will face legal action.

Under the amended Punjab Forest Transit Rules 2024, checkpoints will be set up at key locations, and the transportation of forest products between sunset and sunrise has been declared illegal. Forest officers have been empowered to shut down depots and impose fines for violations.

New Forest Depot Rules 2024 mandate that the establishment of depots requires approval from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), and depot owners must renew their annual registrations. The establishment of sawmills or coal kilns within five miles of forest boundaries has been prohibited.

A special squad will be formed to ensure the implementation of the new regulations, replacing the outdated Forest Depot Rules of 2013.