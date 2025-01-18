Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 18 January, 2025

KARACHI—On Saturday, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was Rs 279.6 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 281.1.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1 Euro EUR 288 290.75 UK Pound GBP 342 345.5 UAE Dirham AED 75.85 76.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75 Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176 Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.6 741.6 Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198 China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37 Danish Krone DKK 39.1 39.41 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98 Indian Rupee IND 3.19 3.28 Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53 New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27 Norwegians Krone NOK 24.88 25.18 Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35 Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209 Swedish Korona SEK 25.2 25.5 Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52 Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).