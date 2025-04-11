AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 11 April, 2025

KARACHI—Gold prices rose again in Pakistan on Friday, with per-tola rates rising by Rs10,000 to Rs338,8000. 

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Lahore Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Islamabad Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Peshawar Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Quetta Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Sialkot Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad Rs338,800 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs338,800
Per 10Gram Gold Rs290,466
Per Gram Gold PKR 29046

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Web Desk Staff

