Gold rate in Pakistan today, 11 April, 2025

KARACHI—Gold prices rose again in Pakistan on Friday, with per-tola rates rising by Rs10,000 to Rs338,8000.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|Rs338,800
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs338,800
|Per 10Gram Gold
|Rs290,466
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 29046
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800