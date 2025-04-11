Gold rate in Pakistan today, 11 April, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs338,800 PKR 3,421 Lahore Rs338,800 PKR 3,421 Islamabad Rs338,800 PKR 3,421 Peshawar Rs338,800 PKR 3,421 Quetta Rs338,800 PKR 3,421 Sialkot Rs338,800 PKR 3,421 Hyderabad Rs338,800 PKR 3,421 Faisalabad Rs338,800 PKR 3,421

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold Rs338,800 Per 10Gram Gold Rs290,466 Per Gram Gold PKR 29046

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.