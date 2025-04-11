PSL 2025 opens in Rawalpindi as 10th Season start with Glitzy Spectacle!

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi witnessed much-anticipated opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The event, marking first for the city, promises an electrifying atmosphere, blending world-class cricket with a star-studded entertainment spectacle.

The opening ceremony is dazzling affair, showcasing a mix of thrilling performances and vibrant celebrations that will captivate audiences across Pakistan. The evening kicks off with a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the sky in anticipation of the grand event.

The ceremony will feature an impressive lineup of performers, each bringing their unique style and energy to the stage. Ali Zafar, one of Pakistan’s biggest pop stars, will lead the charge with his signature flair, while Natasha Baig will deliver a powerful performance that blends Sufi rock with regional influences. Abrar-ul-Haq, the King of Pakistani Pop, will bring decades of musical charisma to the stage, alongside Talha Anjum, the pioneering rapper and co-founder of the hit duo Young Stunners.

PSL 2025 anthem, “X DEKHO,” featuring Zafar, Haq, Anjum, and Baig, will also make its debut during the ceremony. Sufi legend Abida Parveen, known for her soulful and captivating performances, will add a spiritual touch to the event, while rock band Noori will deliver an electrifying performance, bringing nostalgia and energy to the stage.

The opening ceremony will be graced by prominent figures from both the cricket and political spheres, including Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Expected Chief Minister of Punjab), Mohsin Naqvi (Chairman of PCB), and the owners of various PSL franchises such as Ali Naqvi and Amna Naqvi of Islamabad United, Salman Iqbal of Karachi Kings, Fawad Rana of Lahore Qalandars, Ali Tareen of Multan Sultans, Javed Afridi of Peshawar Zalmi, and Nadeem Omar of Quetta Gladiators.

As PSL 2025 kicks off in Rawalpindi, this monumental event promises to be a thrilling blend of sport and entertainment, setting the stage for another exciting season of Pakistan’s premier T20 league. Fans across the country can expect a night filled with star power, musical performances, and unforgettable moments as the 10th season of PSL takes off in grand style.

More Updates to follow…