Bilateral Ties, Investment opportunities in focus as Pak PM Shehbaz lands in Doha

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Qatar’s capital Doha on Wednesday for an official visit, where the premier was greeted by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater.

During his stay, PM Sharif will hold discussions with Qatari leadership to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and identify new areas for cooperation, particularly in trade and investment. Leadership-level delegations from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) are scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister to explore potential investment opportunities in Pakistan.

In a celebration of cultural ties, Prime Minister Sharif will also inaugurate the exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to Present.” This exhibition is set to highlight Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage while emphasizing the strong people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Qatar.

The visit underscores both nations’ commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and exploring new avenues for mutual growth.