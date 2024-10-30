WATCH: Elite Dance Party crashed in Karachi’s Korangi amid residents’ outrage

KARACHI – Police in port city of Karachi raided a dance party organized by youth of an up-scale club who enraged locals.

The details surfaced more than a week after the incident as it started with senior police officials getting request for party permission, which was subsequently forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office.

The situation escalated when officials of Functional League Korangi rushed to the site with party workers to stage a protest. Their actions prompted police intervention, leading to a brief reprimand of the party attendees.

Amid the protest, DC Office later denied any future permissions for such events as parties opposing societal values raised serious concerns among residents.

Local mentioned substance use, saying when locals informed Station House Officer (SHO) about the situation, he reportedly avoided communication, saying he couldn’t intervene because the party had received official approval from higher authorities.