Uzbekistan announces timeline of visa on arrival facility for Pakistani tourists

KARACHI – The government of Uzbekistan is all set to introduce visa on arrival facility for Pakistani visitors, it emerged on Thursday.

As far as the timeline is concerned, the facility would be available to Pakistani tourists by the end of this year.

Another positive development for Pakistani citizens is that the e-visa facility is expected to be launched within the next two to three months; the developments were confirmed by Country Representative of Uzbekistan, Albina Murtaza.

“The presidents of both countries are in talks to implement the on-arrival visa for tourists,” she was quoted as saying by the Business Recorder.

At present, the Pakistani tourists are required to obtain a visa from the Uzbek Embassy in Islamabad which involves much hassle; however, with the launch of on arrival visa facility, the tourists would be relieved.

Uzbekistan’s new government is also working to launch the e-visa facility in the coming months and it is expected that Pakistani tourists would have new options to explore without much visa woes in coming months.