Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed set to tie the knot on Feb 22

Kubra Khan Gohar Rasheed Set To Tie The Knot On Feb 22
Renowned Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is set to marry her close friend Gohar Rasheed as the official wedding date is now revealed.

The rumors about their marriage, which had been circulating on social media, turned out to be true. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on February 22.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gohar Rasheed (@mirzagoharrasheed)

The latest reports suggested that the wedding ceremonies would take place in Karachi.  The close friends and family members would attend the ceremonies.

The speculations about their wedding had been making rounds on social media for several days, and these have now been confirmed. However, neither Kubra Khan nor Gohar Rasheed commented on the news yet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gohar Rasheed (@mirzagoharrasheed)

Despite being active on the social media, both remained silent about the rumors.

However, Gohar Rasheed has been sharing videos of wedding preparations and dance rehearsals on his Instagram account which fueled the speculation.

Wedding Bells ringing for Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan? Details inside

Web Desk Staff

