Wedding Bells ringing for Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan? Details inside

LAHORE – Talented and gorgeous Kubra Khan and handsome hunk Gohar Rasheed again made headlines as unverified reports claimed their wedding festivities are being underway in the port city.

Gohar and Kubra, who are old friends, sparked fresh speculations with the new clip with the caption saying “Bismillah 2025”. The clip shows Gohar’s friends and fellow actors, including Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf.

It also mentioned that the couple is currently making grand preparations for their wedding. It was reported that the duo even practiced their dance routines together ahead of the event with pals.

The buzz also stemmed from a recent interview with Gohar Rasheed who revealed plans to marry soon. The Mann Mayal star shared that his partner is a long-time friend, although he chose not to reveal her identity.

When asked about Kubra, he said there is nothing between us, saying Kubra is like family, and not every close relationship leads to marriage. The recent clip however sparked rumours about the relationship.

Despite speculation, the duo continues to share a strong bond based on mutual respect, with neither of them considering marriage between them.