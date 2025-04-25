Pahalgram Attack: Muslim MLA from Assam arrested for exposing Modi govt’s false flag 

A Muslim member of the Assam Legislative Assembly has been arrested for exposing the truth behind the Pahalgam false flag operation in occupied Kashmir.

The sources said that more revelations are emerging about the Indian government’s Pahalgam false flag plot, and in this context, the Modi administration arrested the Muslim MLA from Assam for unveiling the plan.

Aminul Islam, the arrested lawmaker, was taken into custody for stating that the Pahalgam attack was orchestrated by the Indian government itself. Following his remarks, the police detained him.

Aminul Islam belongs to the political party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). His revelations were reportedly intolerable to both the Assam police and the Modi government.

The political analysts said that the truth about the Pahalgam false flag operation is beginning to surface, and, as always, the Modi regime is targeting the Muslims. They believe Aminul Islam’s bold statement is just the beginning, and more voices would soon expose the reality behind the government’s actions.

India blamed Pakistan without any solid evidence or proper investigation. They suspended Indus Water Treaty, cancelled visas of Pakistanis and ordered them to leave India within 48 hours. Later, Pakistan put Simla Agreement on halt and suspended airspace and trade with India. It also cancelled visas of Indian citizens except the Sikh pilgrims.