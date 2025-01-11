Bangladesh former Captain Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from int’l cricket

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s star cricketer and former captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket.

This is Tamim Iqbal’s second retirement announcement from international cricket.

Earlier, in July 2023, he had announced his retirement, only to retract the decision 24 hours later.

Tamim Iqbal made his retirement announcement on social media on Friday.

The left-handed cricketer stated that he had been away from international cricket for a while, and now this marks the end of his international career, something he had been contemplating for a long time.

Tamim Iqbal further said that with a major event like the Champions Trophy approaching, he didn’t want to make the issue a topic of discussion. He mentioned that he had distanced himself from the BCB’s central contract for a long time. He added that the decision to retire or continue playing is a personal one for any athlete or cricketer.

He acknowledged that captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto had asked him sincerely about a potential return, and the selection committee had also inquired about his inclusion. However, he had already made his decision and thanked everyone for considering him so important.

Tamim Iqbal has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s selectors about his retirement decision.

It may be mentioned here that Tamim Iqbal made his debut in ODIs in 2007, T20Is in 2007 and Tests in 2008. He scored 5,134 runs in 70 Test matches, 8,357 runs in 243 ODIs, and 1,758 runs in 78 T20 internationals.