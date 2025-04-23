AGL64.25▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)AIRLINK179.84▼ -2.87 (-0.02%)BOP10.11▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.39▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DCL10.6▲ 0.75 (0.08%)DFML42.7▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)DGKC126.75▲ 0.26 (0.00%)FCCL46.5▲ 0.22 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC143.7▼ -2.08 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.86▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.38▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.23 (0.04%)MLCF67.2▼ -0.1 (0.00%)NBP86.99▼ -2.65 (-0.03%)OGDC213.76▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL46.6▼ -1.24 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.89▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL170.01▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PRL33.24▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)PTC21.85▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)SEARL94.19▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)TELE7.72▲ 0.25 (0.03%)TOMCL35.8▼ -1.38 (-0.04%)TPLP10.04▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TREET20.87▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG67▲ 0.11 (0.00%)UNITY26.97▼ -0.48 (-0.02%)WTL1.34▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Has Iffat Omar refused to work as Punjab culture advisor?

Has Iffat Omar Refused To Work As Punjab Culture Advisor
LAHORE – Renowned Model and actor Iffat Omar has refused the Punjab government’s offer to work as a cultue advisor to Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

“I have humbly declined the offer,” Iffat Omar was quoted as saying.

Some publications earlier had reported that the Punjab government had appointed Iffat Omar as cultural adviser.

The former actor would work closely with provincial information ministry to provide insights and share tips on how to preserve the cultural heritage of the province.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danish Jaffry (@iamdanishjaffry)

To facilitate her work, she has been provided an office at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore, said reports.

She, however, made it clear she was not interested in the job.

Iffat has worked a lot in the showbiz industry as an actor and model and she made her name in the entertainment sector.

The actor was supposed to perform her role in support of performing arts, literature and traditional craft as advisor to Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari. Coordination and management of the events across the province would have also been her duties.

Just a day ago, Punjab Chief Minsiter Maryam Nawaz announced to revive the film industry. She sought the comprehensive plan from the relevant officials in this regard. The CM emphasized to promote the culture.

Meesha Shafi featured on Spotify’s digital billboard at Times Square of New York

Web Desk Staff

