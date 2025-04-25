AGL57.45▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)AIRLINK164.35▼ -4.16 (-0.02%)BOP9.68▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.85▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.5▼ -0.39 (-0.04%)DFML38.79▼ -1.37 (-0.03%)DGKC122.74▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FCCL43.6▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)FFL15.36▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC136.8▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.18▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.49▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF65▲ 0.21 (0.00%)NBP85.6▲ 2.3 (0.03%)OGDC209.24▼ -2.45 (-0.01%)PAEL44.73▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.28▲ 0.05 (0.01%)PPL165▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)PRL29.78▼ -0.87 (-0.03%)PTC21.2▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL89.4▼ -1.07 (-0.01%)TELE7.2▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.75▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP9.09▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TREET20.11▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TRG64.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)UNITY26.1▼ -0.4 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS updated version installment plan for April 2025 announced

New Tax For Filer Non Filer On Upgraded Suzuki Alto From April 2025
LAHORE – Pak Suzuki has introduced the upgraded version of its most-selling car, Alto, to grab further attention of the buyers.

It has upgraded all variants of Suzuki Alto – VXR, VXR-AGS and VXL-AGS – and also revised up the prices, which has ultimately affected the installment plans.

The new features include ABS braking system on all variants, Seatbelt pretensioners and reminders that catch you when you forget yourself.

The new additions also include ISOFIX mounts that cradle your child’s car seat with precision. A window pinch guard that prevents the smallest accidents before they start.

Suzuki Alto, the one of the most-selling car in Pakistan, carries the aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a young and vibrant look. While the headlamps in a bold design instantly grab your attention.

The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car that makes the daily outings a pleasant experience. Spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen, storage accessories ensure complete comfort for the riders.

All New Alto 660 cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.

Suzuki Alto New Prices After Upgrades

The ex-factory price of Alto VXR Upgraded Version stands at Rs2,827,000 while the rate of the Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version is Rs2,989,000 and Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version is Rs3,140,000.

Suzuki Alto VXL-AGS New Installment Plan

Following a change in prices, Suzuki has introduced new installment plans for the period of five years in partnership with Bank Alfalah for Alto VXL-AGS variant.

Under the revised plan, the buyer will deposit Rs942,000 in wake of down payment and Rs15,500 processing fee of bank.

Furthermore, the first year insurance will stand at Rs76,125 while the monthly installment will be Rs62,500 for the period of five years.

Tax for Filers and Non-Filers on Suzuki Alto

The tax for filers on Alto VXR Upgraded Version stands at Rs14,135 while it is Rs42,405 for non-filers. Similarly, the tax for filer on Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version stands at Rs14,945 and it is Rs44,835 for non-filers.

For Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version, the tax for filers stands at Rs15,700 and Rs47,100 for non-filers.

Our Correspondent

