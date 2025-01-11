Fia Arrests Three For Sharing Doctored Images Of Maryam Nawaz With Uae President

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three people for allegedly sharing doctored images of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Reports said the fake images of the first female chief minister of Punjab were shared from 20 social media accounts, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects.

Furthermore, a joint investigation team has been formed under the supervision of FIA’s Additional Director Sarfaraz Chaudhry to probe the matter. The other team members include deputy directors from Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad.

The investigation agency had initiated the investigation into the matter after receiving a formal request from the Punjab government.

The FIA said stern action will be taken against those responsible for uploading and sharing the edited content on social media.

The Deepfakes are used to manipulate original audio, photos or video of people into false likenesses and such acts are used to defame someone.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari fell prey to videos created through artificial intelligence to defame her.