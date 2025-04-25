Passport renewal fee in Saudi Riyals with 5, 10 years validity – April 2025 update

RIYADH – Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia can visit the Pakistani consulate general in Jeddah and its offices in other regions for renewal of their passports.

The Pakistan mission in Saudi Arabia has a fully operational Machine-Readable Passport Office to provide passport services

It offers normal and urgent services for renewal and issues of Passports under a certain fee structure.

Required Documents (For all Citizens)

Valid CNIC, NICOP, Smart CNIC or Smart NICOP (Original & Copy)

Passport (Original & Copy)

Iqama/Resident Permit (Copy)

For Minors (Less than 18 Years)

Valid CNIC, NICOP, Smart CNIC or Smart NICOP (Original & Copy)

Passport (Original & Copy)

Iqama/Resident Permit (Copy)

In addition to above documents the applicants have to provide following:

Original Children Registration Certificate or NICOP or Smart Card Issued by NADRA.

Copies of CNICs of father and mother.

Birth Certificate’s copy (for New Born)

Pakistani Passport Fee in Saudi Riyals Update

The normal fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity stands at 84 Riyals while it is 140 in case of urgent application.

However, the fee for the same passport with 10-year validity stands at 126 Riyals for normal application and SR210 for urgent application

The normal fee for 72-page with five-year validity stands 154 Saudi Riyals and it is 252 Riyal for urgent applications. Similarly, the normal fee for same passport with 10 year validity stands at 231 Riyals while the urgent fee is 378 Riyals.

The normal fee for 100-page passport with five year validity stands at 168 Riyals and the urgent fee is 336 Riyals. The normal fee for same passport with 10-year validity stands at 252 while the urgent fee is 504 Riyals.