Aiman Khan, Minal Khan open up about their fitness secret

LAHORE – Popular actresses of Pakistan showbiz industry, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have opened up about their fitness secret, explaining that how did they maintain their fitness.

Both Aiman Khan and Minal Khan shared that they do not follow any specific diet plan or have a personal fitness trainer. Instead, they dedicate at least one hour a day to exercise at home, often connecting with each other via video call while working out.

Both the sisters also revealed the details about their first earnings from advertisements.

They made the revelation durng a podcast with a local private TV channel.

Aiman and Minal also talked about start of their careers, gaining fame, working on various projects, getting married and how their lives have changed after having children.

“When we entered the media industry, we didn’t even know we would be paid for the work. When we found out that someone else was collecting the payment for our work, we informed our father,” said Aiman Khan.

Minal Khan said, “When our father looked into the matter, it turned out that someone among those arranging our work was pocketing our earnings, and we weren’t getting anything. Once we raised the issue, we began receiving direct payments,”.

According to Aiman, the first payment she and Minal received was a Rs. 30,000 cheque for a cooking oil advertisement.

The actress fondly remembered, “We were so happy to receive those Rs. 30,000. When our father saw the cheque, he said we wouldn’t spend it—we’d frame it and keep it as a memory,”.