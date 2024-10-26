KIA first Electric Vehicle EV5 is finally here in Pakistan; Check Price, Full Specs

Another electric vehicle lands in Pakistani auto market, KIA EV5, the drive known for affordability, advanced features, and stylish design. KIA’s new edition aims to woo urban drivers eager to embrace the future of electric mobility amid growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.
The new ride is a fully packed model, which completes all check marks with its stylish look but with South Korean branding, its price might surprise you. This innovative vehicle is designed to provide a more affordable and practical option compared to larger electric models, making it an exciting choice for urban drivers looking to transition to electric mobility.
KIA EV5
The mid-size SUV comes with cool aesthetics alongside top notch functionality while spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort during commutes and long drives alike.
EV5 boasts an impressive driving range on a single charge, addressing one of the main concerns, especially in countries like Pakistan.
KIA EV5 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|Price (PKR)
|KIA EV5 AIR
|18,500,000
|KIA EV5 EARTH
|23,500,000
KIA EV5 Pictures
View this post on Instagram
KIA EV Full Specs
|Category
|AIR
|EARTH
|Range
|490 km
|620 km
|Motor Location
|Front
|Front and rear
|Max Power
|160 kW
|230 kW
|Torque
|310 Nm
|480 Nm
|Top Speed
|185 km/h
|185 km/h
|Drive Type
|2WD
|AWD
|0-100 km/h
|8.5 seconds
|6.5 seconds
|Charging Time
|Normal Charging
|6.6 kW (9h 43m)
|11 kW (8h)
|Fast Charging (50 kW)
|~57 minutes
|~72 minutes
|Ultra-Fast (350 kW)
|~36 minutes
|~36 minutes
|Exterior Features
|Lighting
|LED headlights, LED DRLs
|LED headlights, LED DRLs
|Standard Features
|Electric folding mirrors, Solar glass
|Electric folding mirrors, Solar glass
|Additional Features
|N/A
|Panoramic sunroof, Power tailgate
|Alloy Wheels
|18 inches
|19 inches
|Interior Features
|Seat Upholstery
|Fabric, artificial leather
|One-tone artificial leather
|Common Features
|Cruise control, USB charger
|Cruise control, USB charger
|Additional Features
|N/A
|Heated/ventilated seats, Massage seat
|Safety Features
|Standard Safety
|ABS, ESC, six airbags
|ABS, ESC, six airbags
|Additional Features
|N/A
|Driving Assist, Blind Collision Alert