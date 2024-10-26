KIA first Electric Vehicle EV5 is finally here in Pakistan; Check Price, Full Specs

Another electric vehicle lands in Pakistani auto market, KIA EV5, the drive known for affordability, advanced features, and stylish design. KIA’s new edition aims to woo urban drivers eager to embrace the future of electric mobility amid growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The new ride is a fully packed model, which completes all check marks with its stylish look but with South Korean branding, its price might surprise you. This innovative vehicle is designed to provide a more affordable and practical option compared to larger electric models, making it an exciting choice for urban drivers looking to transition to electric mobility.

KIA EV5

The mid-size SUV comes with cool aesthetics alongside top notch functionality while spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort during commutes and long drives alike.

EV5 boasts an impressive driving range on a single charge, addressing one of the main concerns, especially in countries like Pakistan.

Model Price (PKR) KIA EV5 AIR 18,500,000 KIA EV5 EARTH 23,500,000

KIA EV5 Pictures

KIA EV Full Specs