KIA first Electric Vehicle EV5 is finally here in Pakistan; Check Price, Full Specs

Kia First Electric Vehicle Ev5 Is Finally Here In Pakistan Check Price Full Specs
Another electric vehicle lands in Pakistani auto market, KIA EV5, the drive known for affordability, advanced features, and stylish design. KIA’s new edition aims to woo urban drivers eager to embrace the future of electric mobility amid growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The new ride is a fully packed model, which completes all check marks with its stylish look but with South Korean branding, its price might surprise you.  This innovative vehicle is designed to provide a more affordable and practical option compared to larger electric models, making it an exciting choice for urban drivers looking to transition to electric mobility.

KIA EV5

The mid-size SUV comes with cool aesthetics alongside top notch functionality while spacious interior offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort during commutes and long drives alike.

EV5 boasts an impressive driving range on a single charge, addressing one of the main concerns, especially in countries like Pakistan.

KIA EV5 Price in Pakistan

Model Price (PKR)
KIA EV5 AIR 18,500,000
KIA EV5 EARTH 23,500,000

KIA EV5 Pictures

KIA EV Full Specs

Category AIR  EARTH 
Range 490 km 620 km
Motor Location Front Front and rear
Max Power 160 kW 230 kW
Torque 310 Nm 480 Nm
Top Speed 185 km/h 185 km/h
Drive Type 2WD AWD
0-100 km/h 8.5 seconds 6.5 seconds
Charging Time
Normal Charging 6.6 kW (9h 43m) 11 kW (8h)
Fast Charging (50 kW) ~57 minutes ~72 minutes
Ultra-Fast (350 kW) ~36 minutes ~36 minutes
Exterior Features
Lighting LED headlights, LED DRLs LED headlights, LED DRLs
Standard Features Electric folding mirrors, Solar glass Electric folding mirrors, Solar glass
Additional Features N/A Panoramic sunroof, Power tailgate
Alloy Wheels 18 inches 19 inches
Interior Features
Seat Upholstery Fabric, artificial leather One-tone artificial leather
Common Features Cruise control, USB charger Cruise control, USB charger
Additional Features N/A Heated/ventilated seats, Massage seat
Safety Features
Standard Safety ABS, ESC, six airbags ABS, ESC, six airbags
Additional Features N/A Driving Assist, Blind Collision Alert

Web Desk (Lahore)

