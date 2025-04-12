Three killed after mini-truck crushes motorcycle-rickshaw in Lahore

LAHORE – Three people including two women and a rickshaw driver died after a speeding mini-truck crushed a motorcycle-rickshaw near Sundar on Saturday.

The police said that the mini-truck hit the rickshaw in front of Sundar Police Station on Multan road. The rickshaw was carrying five passengers.

They said that three people including two women were killed and another passenger got injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Tayabba Ashraf, Momina Jameel, and the rickshaw driver Allah Ditta. The two women were residents of Sundar village while the rickshaw driver hailed from Bahawalnagar.

Such horrific incidents frequently take place in Karachi.

On April 8, a young beggar boy was killed after being hit by a trailer on Mauripur Road. The police arrested the driver on the spot and took the trailer into custody.

The deceased child was identified as 8-year-old Raheel.

According to police, the boy, who was a beggar, was crossing the road with his sister when he was fatally struck by the trailer. His sister remained unharmed in the accident.

The police stated that the driver was arrested at the scene, and the trailer was seized and moved to the police station.