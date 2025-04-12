Upgraded Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT five-year installment plan for April 2025

LAHORE – Toyota Yaris has become a symbol of quality, durability and reliability for car riders in Pakistan owing to its fascinating features and performance.

The Indus Motors has announced some exclusive upgrades in the Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT variant with not extra charges. The upgrades include latest audio system and stylist alloy rim.

When it comes to its exterior, it offers a masterful blend of refined elegance with imposing curves on its body.

The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris exudes superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance.

The hatchback embraces the rider in comfort and luxury, turns every drive into a pleasant getaway.

The MID system seamlessly integrates convenience into your driving experience, offering door open and close alerts, Eco wallet and fuel economy records, and comprehensive drive information at your fingertips.

This vehicle is a testament to its engineering excellence, delivering exhilarating driving experiences. It comes with powerful engine formations: 1.3L NR.

Toyota Yaris Latest Price

The ex-factirt price of Toyota Yaris GLI CVT stands at Rs4,760,000 in Pakistan as of April 12, 2025.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT Installment Plan

The Meezan bank offers an easy five-year installment plan to its customers. The plan has been calculated with 40% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer need to deposit Rs1,970,100 in wake of upfront amount while the per month installment will be Rs76,463 for the period of five years.