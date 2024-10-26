Mohammad Rizwan set to take helm as captain of Pakistan’s T20, ODI Teams

LAHORE – Mohammad Rizwan is set to lead Pakistan’s T20 and ODI teams after star player Babar Azam stepped down.

Sources told Pakistan Observer that Cricket Board Chairman is expected to announce the new captain after a murky World Cup performance, which led the national team in shorter formats for several years.

Rizwan, currently serving as vice-captain, has a track record of leadership, having guided the Multan Sultans to victory in the Pakistan Super League in 2021. Several officials including head advisor Gary Kirsten recommended Rizwan for the captaincy, with selectors supporting the move.

With Rizwan in the lead, Salman Ali Agha is said to join the squad as vice-captain. Pakistani players are on high note to comeback in T20 and ODI formats after clinching exceptional feat against England in Test.

The star player also became the fifth Pakistani wicketkeeper to surpass 2,000 runs in Test cricket during the match against England, reaching this milestone in just 57 innings.