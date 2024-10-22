KIA Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan & Installment Plans

Kia Sportage remains strong contender in the crossover segment, offering a spacious interior, and a good mix of features and comfort. Its 2.4L engine comes with advanced tech and safety features, along with efficient engine options.
Competitive pricing and the company’s service network further enhance its appeal in Pakistan, making it a worthy choice in the compact SUV segment as compared to MG, and other Chinese brands.
The company is now facing challenging sales issues and to boost sales, the vehicle is being sold on affordable installment plans. Recent data shows there was a slight improvement in sales last month, the overall market conditions remain challenging.
Kia Sportage Price in Pakistan
Kia Sportage Installments 2024
|Kia Sportage ALPHA
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|7,300,000
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|1,825,000
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,828,100
|Monthly Payment
|145,156
|Number of Months
|60
Kia Sportage AWD
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|8,470,000
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|2,117,500
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|2,120,600
|Monthly Payment
|167,491
|Number of Months
|60
Kia Sportage FWD
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|7,740,000
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|1,935,000
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,938,100
|Monthly Payment
|153,556
|Number of Months
|60
