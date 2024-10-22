KIA Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan & Installment Plans

Kia Sportage remains strong contender in the crossover segment, offering a spacious interior, and a good mix of features and comfort. Its 2.4L engine comes with advanced tech and safety features, along with efficient engine options.

Competitive pricing and the company’s service network further enhance its appeal in Pakistan, making it a worthy choice in the compact SUV segment as compared to MG, and other Chinese brands.

The company is now facing challenging sales issues and to boost sales, the vehicle is being sold on affordable installment plans. Recent data shows there was a slight improvement in sales last month, the overall market conditions remain challenging.

Kia Sportage Price in Pakistan

Model Price Sportage Alpha 7,300,000 Sportage FWD 7,740,000 Sportage AWD 8,470,000 Sportage Black Edition 9,000,000 Sportage Clear White Edition 9,000,000

Kia Sportage ALPHA Amount Price of Vehicle 7,300,000 Residual Value 20% Security Deposit 1,825,000 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 1,828,100 Monthly Payment 145,156 Number of Months 60

Kia Sportage AWD

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle 8,470,000 Residual Value 20% Security Deposit 2,117,500 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 2,120,600 Monthly Payment 167,491 Number of Months 60

Kia Sportage FWD