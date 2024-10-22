AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

KIA Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan & Installment Plans

Kia Sportage Latest Price In Pakistan Installment Plans
Kia Sportage remains strong contender in the crossover segment, offering a spacious interior, and a good mix of features and comfort. Its 2.4L engine comes with advanced tech and safety features, along with efficient engine options.

Competitive pricing and the company’s service network further enhance its appeal in Pakistan, making it a worthy choice in the compact SUV segment as compared to MG, and other Chinese brands.

The company is now facing challenging sales issues and to boost sales, the vehicle is being sold on affordable installment plans. Recent data shows there was a slight improvement in sales last month, the overall market conditions remain challenging.

Kia Sportage Price in Pakistan

Model Price
Sportage Alpha 7,300,000
 Sportage FWD 7,740,000
Sportage AWD 8,470,000
Sportage Black Edition 9,000,000
Sportage Clear White Edition 9,000,000

Kia Sportage Installments 2024

Kia Sportage ALPHA Amount
Price of Vehicle 7,300,000
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit 1,825,000
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 1,828,100
Monthly Payment 145,156
Number of Months 60

Kia Sportage AWD

Detail Amount
Price of Vehicle 8,470,000
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit 2,117,500
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 2,120,600
Monthly Payment 167,491
Number of Months 60

Kia Sportage FWD

Detail Amount
Price of Vehicle 7,740,000
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit 1,935,000
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 1,938,100
Monthly Payment 153,556
Number of Months 60

Kia set to tap into Pakistan’s EV market with EV5 model: Check Expected Price, Specs here

 

