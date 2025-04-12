AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Lahore’s Mayo Hospital admits AIDS patients to general ward

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The AIDS patients  are admitted to the general ward of Lahore’s Mayo Hospital instead of keeping them in isolated wards, the sources close to the development revleaed on Saturday.

Recently, in Multan, the negligence during the dialysis of an AIDS patient led to the transmission of the virus to other individuals.

The safety and care of partients other AIDS are at risk because of the admission of AIDS patients at general war of Mayo Hosoptial.

Despite that the health department has not learned any lesson, and in Mayo Hospital, the AIDS patients are admitted alongside general patients, causing fear and concern among other patients and their attendants.

The beds of all three AIDS patients have been marked with labels identifying them as HIV patients while the same staff caring for general patients is also attending to the AIDS patients.

A senior lady doctor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that such patients are usually kept in isolation but since they have been admitted here, there is no other option.

Mayo Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ehtesham also acknowledged that such patients are supposed to be kept separately.

However, he stated, “For now, we have tagged them and placed them in the general ward with precautions, and they will soon be shifted to a separate ward,”.

CM Punjab starts providing disability aids & enrolment drive for out of school special children

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate today – 12 April 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather update; more rains expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in Türkiye, representing Pakistan at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; more rains, hailstorms likely

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer