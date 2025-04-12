LAHORE – The AIDS patients are admitted to the general ward of Lahore’s Mayo Hospital instead of keeping them in isolated wards, the sources close to the development revleaed on Saturday.

Recently, in Multan, the negligence during the dialysis of an AIDS patient led to the transmission of the virus to other individuals.

The safety and care of partients other AIDS are at risk because of the admission of AIDS patients at general war of Mayo Hosoptial.

Despite that the health department has not learned any lesson, and in Mayo Hospital, the AIDS patients are admitted alongside general patients, causing fear and concern among other patients and their attendants.

The beds of all three AIDS patients have been marked with labels identifying them as HIV patients while the same staff caring for general patients is also attending to the AIDS patients.

A senior lady doctor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that such patients are usually kept in isolation but since they have been admitted here, there is no other option.

Mayo Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ehtesham also acknowledged that such patients are supposed to be kept separately.

However, he stated, “For now, we have tagged them and placed them in the general ward with precautions, and they will soon be shifted to a separate ward,”.