Ahsan calls for tech adoption to elevate ‘Made in Pakistan’ on global trade map

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday called for the strategic use of modern technology and e-commerce to elevate Pakistani products in international markets, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s export sector.

Speaking to the media at Gujranwala Expo 2025, he praised the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for organizing what he described as a “successful and historic” event, started on April 11 and would continue till April 13.

More than 50 stalls of international-standard products, including sanitary fittings, home appliances, edible oils, cosmetics, kitchen items, plastic tiles, LED lights, bridal and groom wedding attire, rice, paints, and electrical cables were showcased at the expo.

“The products on display reflect the best skills, professionalism and business acumen of the people, industrialists and entrepreneurs of Gujranwala,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the country’s economic potential, he added that Pakistan could achieve its $100 billion export target within the next eight years through the full utilization of its capabilities.

He said Gujranwala would be developed into Pakistan’s leading export cluster, acknowledging the city’s longstanding tradition of industrial excellence and skilled craftsmanship.—APP