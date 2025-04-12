Earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of Pakistan on Saturday.

The earthquake originated at 12:31 Pakistan Standard Time at the depth of 12 kilometers while its epicenter was recorded 60 km northwest of Rawalpindi.

The quake hit various cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as tremors were felt in Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Attock, Abbottabad, Kundian, Haripur, Mardan, Malakand, Hasan Abdal, Chanab Nagar, Buner, Charsada, Lower Dir, Swabi and others.

There are no immediate reports of any damages after the earthquake while people got panic as they came out of their houses and offices.

On March 27, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had also jolted Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Buner, Swabi, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakan and other areas.

The National Seismic Centre said the earthquake took place in the depth of 198 kilometers with its epicenter in Hindukash region, Afghanistan.